UNLV, UNR, TMCC drop mandatory masks for fully vaccinated

RENO, Nev. (AP) - Officials at UNLV and the University of Nevada, Reno say those who are fully vaccinated no longer are required to wear masks on their campuses.

The move comes after the Nevada System of Higher Education announced Thursday masks will be optional beginning July 1 for anyone who is fully vaccinated at the eight schools in the system.

Truckee Meadows Community College is among others that have dropped the mask requirement for those fully vaccinated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced last week that people who have been fully vaccinated no longer need to wear a face mask in most indoor and outdoor settings.

