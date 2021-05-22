Advertisement

Sparks police looking for Ford F-150 driver in hit-and-run

The Sparks Police Department released this photograph of a silver Ford F-150 involved in a...
The Sparks Police Department released this photograph of a silver Ford F-150 involved in a hit-and-run in the 500 block of Victorian Avenue.(Sparks Police Department)
By Staff
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 10:21 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Th Sparks Police Department asks for the public’s help finding a silver Ford F-150 involved in a hit-and-run on Friday.

Police said the truck, believed to be late 1990s to early 2000 single cab, damaged its front end in the 10:16 a.m. crash into a building in the 500 block of Victorian Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 775-353-2231 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com.

