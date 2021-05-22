Sheriff Lombardo building out campaign for likely run for governor

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo has begun building out a campaign for what appears to be a likely run for governor next year.

A person familiar with Lombardo’s thinking who was not authorized to speak publicly said that Lombardo is leaning toward running, has hired political consultants and will make an announcement in the next month or so.

Former Lt. Gov. Mark Hutchison confirmed he will be serving as chairman of Lombardo’s campaign.

Lombardo has previously said he’s considering a run but did not respond to messages Friday. Republican John Lee has already jumped into the race to challenge incumbent Democrat Steve Sisolak.

