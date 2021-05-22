Advertisement

Sheriff Lombardo building out campaign for likely run for governor

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo listens to a question during a media briefing at Metro Police...
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo listens to a question during a media briefing at Metro Police headquarters in Las Vegas Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
By MICHELLE L. PRICE/Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 6:32 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo has begun building out a campaign for what appears to be a likely run for governor next year.  

A person familiar with Lombardo’s thinking who was not authorized to speak publicly said that Lombardo is leaning toward running, has hired political consultants and will make an announcement in the next month or so.

Former Lt. Gov. Mark Hutchison confirmed he will be serving as chairman of Lombardo’s campaign.

Lombardo has previously said he’s considering a run but did not respond to messages Friday. Republican John Lee has already jumped into the race to challenge incumbent Democrat Steve Sisolak. 

