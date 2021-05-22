Advertisement

Saturday Web Weather

By Jeff Thompson
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 5:57 PM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Chilly, showery weather will continue Saturday, with a few afternoon thunderstorms. Sunday will be a day of transition, as skies start to clear and temperatures warm about 10 degrees. next week will be warmer, but the storm track will stay just north of our region. That will keep temperatures closer to average for late May, breezy afternoons, and occasional clouds, in the forecast.

