Reno police issue 28 tickets in illegal street racing crackdown

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department issued 28 tickets Friday night in an operation to combat illegal street racing, it said Saturday.

Police arrested one driver for a felony warrant and police gave six other warnings.

Five officers participated in the operation funded through a Joining Forces grant through the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety.

Police plan more crackdowns as the weather improves. They are in response to community concern about illegal street racing due to its dangers and the nuisances it causes.

Police said it is illegal to do street racing or to be a spectator of street racing and racers face consequences.

“These consequences include expensive citations, arrests and could result in the involved vehicles being impounded,” police said in a statement.

Street racing surges across US amid coronavirus pandemic

By ANDREW SELSKY/Associated Press

Illegal drag racing has exploded in popularity across the U.S. since the coronavirus pandemic began, with sometimes deadly consequences.

Officials have reported a dangerous uptick from Oregon and New Mexico to Georgia and New York.

Experts say TV shows and movies glorifying street racing had already fueled interest in recent years.

Then shutdowns associated with the pandemic cleared normally clogged highways and gave those with a passion for fast cars more time to modify them and show them off. Police in many cities are now stepping up enforcement. And some states are fighting back with harsher punishments.

