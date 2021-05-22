Advertisement

Police: 2 dead, 8 wounded in downtown Minneapolis shooting

Police say a shooting in downtown Minneapolis has killed two people and wounded eight others.
Police say a shooting in downtown Minneapolis has killed two people and wounded eight others.
By Associated Press
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 3:04 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police say a shooting in downtown Minneapolis has killed two people and wounded eight others.

Police say in tweets early Saturday that the 10 people shot included five men and five women.

Two of the men died and another man was at a hospital in critical condition. Police say the other seven wounded people had injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

No arrests were immediately announced.

KMSP-TV reports a police spokesperson says the gunfire stemmed from two men in a crowd who got into an argument, pulled out guns and started shooting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marcus Mendez, 18, was arrested by Reno Police on May 21, 2021.
Armed robbery suspect arrested after early-morning pursuit and crash
Stephanie Kirk
Woman arrested in Sun Valley hit-and-run that injured boy
A Virginia woman and child died in a rollover north of Round Mountain. Another child sustained...
Virginia woman and child killed in rollover in Nevada
Nevada Legislature
Nevada Republicans, including Sparks assemblywoman, punished for defying statehouse mask rule
Dark skies picture taken of Massacre Rim
Dark skies now law in Nevada

Latest News

The world's largest iceberg is floating off Antarctica.
World’s largest iceberg breaks off Antarctica
Performers of Viva Le Cirque break down workout regimen, return of crowds
Performers of Viva Le Cirque break down workout regimen, return of crowds
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of...
New vibe at White House: Hugs are in; masks are (mostly) out
First shows back since pandemic started
Performers of Viva Le Cirque break down workout regimen, return of crowds