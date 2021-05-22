Performers of Viva Le Cirque break down workout regimen, return of crowds

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Acts not many can do.

Through June 27 people can see insane stunts at the GSR’s Grand Theatre as part of Viva Le Cirque.

But the ability to pull off stunts during the show is a sight to behold - especially since this is Viva Le Cirque’s first show back since the pandemic started.

“It feels like a full house,” said performer, Holland Lohse. “We’re getting great reactions, and a lot of feedback - huge applauses. It feels so good.”

Another performer, Marek Rajzyk feels whole again after wondering when he’d be able to perform again.

“It feels like my identity came back to me.”

The two have put on shows all over the world in their 25 years of combined experience. They admit getting complacent during the pandemic was never an option. To complete the stunts they pull off requires work six days each week.

“I enjoy weight training a lot. I’ll do some HIT training. I’ll do some cardio,” said Lohse.

“But when it comes to acrobatics it’s pretty much the same training all the time,” Rajzyk said of the balance between workouts. “We’re constantly repeating elements to make them look solid on stage.”

In the six days of training each week, six to ten hours of work is required each day. That averages out to eight to ten workouts over a seven day period.

Finding the right mix is challenging. Too much work can lead to burnouts and injuries. Not enough work can lead to mistakes the entire audience can see. At this point in their careers Lohse and Rajzyk don’t get frazzled by the bright lights.

“To put anything on stage we’ve put in thousands of hours of training into it so it’s very much in your body, it’s in your head,” Lohse says of his mentality when performing.

“After years and years of repeating the same tricks you master them,” added Rajzyk.

