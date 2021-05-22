New garden planters for veterans at retirement home

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Veterans at the Northern Nevada State Veterans Home are getting their hands dirty in new gardens.

A special dedication ceremony was held Friday, May 21 at 3:00 p.m. to kick off the new gardening opportunities for the residence.

Home Depot at Summit Ridge, Reno and Carson City, Nevada Woodchucks, Rotary Club of Sparks, Katie Grace Foundation, Farmily (correct spelling), RayCo Drywall, and Rail City Garden Center donated six planter boxes as well as starter seeds and plants to enrich and enhance the lives of those living at the home by providing outdoor, gardening activities.

”It was on a wish list from the residence. What would you like to do? ‘Well I think I’d like to garden. I miss gardening.’ OK. Let’s do that,” said President of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 989 of Reno, J.R. Stafford.

The plan is for the retirement home to prepare foods for the residence with the herbs and vegetables they grow in the new planter boxes.

Roughly 24 veterans expressed interest in working in the garden.

