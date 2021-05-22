Advertisement

Nevada Democrats split on casino gun ban enforcement bill

(WBKO)
By SAM METZ/AP / Report for America
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 4:39 PM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RCARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Nevada lawmakers advanced a measure that would make it up to a felony to bring guns into certain large resorts and casinos where they are banned.

The policy would allow resort security to call law enforcement on visitors openly carrying in firearm-free zones to report trespassing without having to provide a verbal warning.

Provisions would only apply to large resorts and casinos that choose to opt-in and would require they post clear signs about where guns aren’t allowed both on their premises and on their websites.

Though the bill passed through committee, it received opposition from an atypical coalition of interest groups that included criminal justice reform progressives and gun rights advocates.

