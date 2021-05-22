Mobile fire scene unit trains investigators

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A fire can have many causes--a carelessly discarded cigarette, a malfunctioning appliance, a home’s electrical system, even arson.

It’s important to track down the origin and cause of each and every one. That’s the job of a fire investigator, one that calls for specialized training.

And there’s the problem. Even before the pandemic shut it down, the waiting list to get into the national fire Academy had a serious backlog.

“In Clark County of my eight fire investigators, only two have been to the national academy, says Clark’s Assistant Fire Chief Dan Heenan. “So if we were to wait for everybody to go through, it would be a five-year wait. We can’t have people out there without training for five years.”

So the state trains its own and it has a new tool to do that.

The Nevada Fire Marshal’s new Mobile Instructive Burn Unit, is a trailer with two room which can be built and furnished like a typical residential living room.

Last week both rooms were set on fire, giving the students a pair of real fire scenes to investigate.

They spent much of this week in the classroom, learning fire behavior, how to read the clues in the ashes, tracing the fire back to its origin and determining a cause. All of that can be taught in the classroom, but it can’t recreate what they will find at a real fire scene.

“To get out and get dirty and actually dig a fire scene and feel the physical exertion, to look at the overwhelming darkness of a fire scene and try to discern what that one pattern means and how it relates to another is absolutely invaluable,” says Heenan. “So to understand the job, you have to do the job.”

This week the students got that real-life experience. The scenario turned out to be a common one, one they are likely to encounter in real life--a wastebasket fire spreading quickly to furniture. And, studying the destruction left behind, the students correctly identified the source.

The unit itself will be rebuilt--new sheetrock, new furniture. There’s even talk of installing a kitchen. Then it will be taken to another location somewhere in the state and set afire to help train new fire inspectors--bringing the training to them.

