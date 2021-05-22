Man injured, rescued from hot springs in north Washoe County

Gerlach, Nev. (KOLO) -A 56-year-old man was seriously injured Friday after falling into Double Hot Springs about 31 miles northeast of Gerlach, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Several emergency crews responded and ultimately the helicopter from Naval Air Station Fallon responded and took the man out and carried him to a Reno hospital the sheriff’s office said.

The call for help came in about 5:15 p.m. Double Hot Springs is about 110 miles northeast of Reno.

