Lawmakers focus on justice reform, guns as session wanes

This Nov. 27, 2019, file photo shows "ghost guns" on display at the headquarters of the San...
This Nov. 27, 2019, file photo shows "ghost guns" on display at the headquarters of the San Francisco Police Department in San Francisco. A federal appeals court in San Francisco has ruled that plans for 3D-printed, self-assembled "ghost guns" can be posted online without U.S. State Department approval. The San Francisco Chronicle says the 2-1 decision was made Tuesday, April 27, 2021, by the 9th U.S. District Court of Appeals.(Haven Daley | AP Photo/Haven Daley, File)
By SAM METZ/AP / Report for America
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 11:04 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Nevada lawmakers passed hundreds of bills this week to reform the criminal justice system, boost funding for K-12 schools and ban “ghost guns.”

They passed measures to ban law enforcement agencies from requiring their officers meet ticket quotas, decriminalize traffic violations and ban racist school mascots.

The four-month legislative session is scheduled to adjourn on May 31.

The Democratic-controlled statehouse has passed dozens of priority bills. But the fate of several major proposals remains up the in air, including energy infrastructure, mail-in voting and laid-off workers who want the jobs they had before the pandemic - remains up in the air.

