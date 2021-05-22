Advertisement

Las Vegas officials hold pop-up vaccine clinic at strip club

Jeff Cantrell waits at Larry Flint's Hustler Club strip club after getting his second dose of...
Jeff Cantrell waits at Larry Flint's Hustler Club strip club after getting his second dose of coronavirus vaccine Friday, May 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. Las Vegas officials held a pop-up vaccine clinic at the strip club (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By MICHELLE L. PRICE/Associated Press
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 10:47 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Las Vegas officials held a pop-up vaccine clinic at strip club. Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club was an unconventional site for a walk-in vaccination clinic Friday night.

As government officials and health workers try to address the slowing demand for COVID-19 vaccines, they’re increasingly turning to creative ways to incentivize people to show up and get a shot.

JoAnn Rupiper with the Las Vegas-area health department says it’s one more way to reach the community.

The clinic opened for several hours Friday night, administering shots to about 100 people before the strip club opened for its usual business. Several workers at the club got their shots at the clinic along with members of the public.

