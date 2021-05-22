Advertisement

Fernley man gets 16 to 48 years in prison for injuring 3 in crash

Elizha Dylan Ortega-Reeves
Elizha Dylan Ortega-Reeves(Washoe County jail)
By Staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 9:38 PM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Fernley man was sentenced to up to 48 years in prison Tuesday for two separate cases, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

Elizha Dylan Ortega-Reeves, 20, must serve at least 16 years in prison for all the charges, the district attorney’s office said.

Ortega-Reeves pleaded guilty to three counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury and also pleaded guilty to a probation violation for sex trafficking.

On June 4, 2020, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident on Red Rock Road. They found three injured juveniles, who said Ortega-Reeves accelerated through a curve in the road and rolled the vehicle. Three juveniles on the scene were injured and Ortega-Reeves and another juvenile fled the scene, the district attorney’s office said.

The juvenile who called authorities for help had a broken arm from the crash and asked Ortega-Reeves and to help pull the others from the burning vehicle because they were trapped and unconscious, but the defendant fled, the district attorney’s office said.

One of the trapped victims a 16-year-old girl, was critically injured in the crash and was transported by medical helicopter to be treated for skull and facial fractures that needed multiple surgeries. The other trapped juvenile had a broken back.

The investigation showed Ortega-Reeves was driving twice the speed limit when he crashed. Plus, as a registered sex offender, he was not supposed to be around juveniles.

Deputy District Attorney Nathan MacLellan said at sentencing before Judge Egan Walker that if Ortega-Reeves had complied with the restriction to not be around juveniles the victims would not have been injured. Without the efforts of the juvenile with the broken arm dragging the others from the burning vehicle, the outcome could have been worse, MacLellan said.

