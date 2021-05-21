TMWA announces water conservation measures

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Despite today’s weather, we’ve got some hot, dry months ahead of us and during that time we’re going to hear a lot about water conservation.

The Truckee Meadows Water Authority held a water year forecast briefing this afternoon. They say the snowpack finished at 68 percent of normal after a second dry winter in a row. So they are declaring level 2 drought water conservation measures.

That means a public awareness campaign urging everyone to watch their water use. The standard odd-even address watering schedule remains, but we’ll also be asked *not* to water our lawns between the hours of 11 am to 7 pm.

And they’ve hired more water watchers to enforce that and other restrictions.

“We’ll have a bigger presence out in the community this year, says Bill Hauck, TMWA’s Water Supply Administrator. “They’ll be patrolling and responding to reports of waste, leaks and broken sprinkler heads.

Violators will get a notice and some advice, but Hauck says, citations have been rare. “More often than not it’s helping people save money on their water bills and helping them be more water conscious.”

The river itself should look normal until late august when upstream storage will likely no longer be able to sustain its legal flow rate. Then the drop should be quite noticeable.

Hauck is comparing--conditions this year to those we saw during the last serious drought in 2015, adding it would take an above-average snowfall next winter to lift us out of where we are now.

