Advertisement

TMWA announces water conservation measures

Published: May. 20, 2021 at 6:53 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Despite today’s weather, we’ve got some hot, dry months ahead of us and during that time we’re going to hear a lot about water conservation.

The Truckee Meadows Water Authority held a water year forecast briefing this afternoon. They say the snowpack finished at 68 percent of normal after a second dry winter in a row. So they are declaring level 2 drought water conservation measures.

That means a public awareness campaign urging everyone to watch their water use. The standard odd-even address watering schedule remains, but we’ll also be asked *not* to water our lawns between the hours of 11 am to 7 pm.

And they’ve hired more water watchers to enforce that and other restrictions.

“We’ll have a bigger presence out in the community this year, says Bill Hauck, TMWA’s Water Supply Administrator. “They’ll be patrolling and responding to reports of waste, leaks and broken sprinkler heads.

Violators will get a notice and some advice, but Hauck says, citations have been rare. “More often than not it’s helping people save money on their water bills and helping them be more water conscious.”

The river itself should look normal until late august when upstream storage will likely no longer be able to sustain its legal flow rate. Then the drop should be quite noticeable.

Hauck is comparing--conditions this year to those we saw during the last serious drought in 2015, adding it would take an above-average snowfall next winter to lift us out of where we are now.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash is investigated on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 on eastbound Interstate 80 at Sparks...
Pedestrian killed in Sparks crash identified
Jennifer Dietsch is facing charges in connection with Tuesday morning's hit-and-run crash.
Driver arrested after fatal hit-and-run crash in North Reno
The scene of a crash on U.S. 395 near Stead Boulevard.
Driver identified in fatal rollover on US 395
A new restaurant opening in Columbus is looking to hire all positions.
Staffing shortages in northern Nevada
Dorell Davis, 21, was arrested at the Aloha Inn in Sparks on May 19, 2021.
Ohio murder suspect arrested in Sparks

Latest News

Nevada Legislature
Nevada Republicans, including Sparks assemblywoman, punished for defying statehouse mask rule
Reno-area water supplies
TMWA Discusses This Season's Water Supply
Jennifer Baker submitted this photo of snow in Coleville, Calif.
Spring snow snarls Sierra traffic on I-80; more coming
Friday Web Weather
Friday Web Weather