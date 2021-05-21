Advertisement

Spring snow snarls Sierra traffic on I-80; more coming

Jennifer Baker submitted this photo of snow in Coleville, Calif.
Jennifer Baker submitted this photo of snow in Coleville, Calif.(Jennifer Baker)
By Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 6:25 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (AP) - A late spring snowstorm snarled traffic with numerous spinouts on part of Interstate 80 over the top of the Sierra Nevada.

Forecasters say the cold, low-pressure system fueling the snow and rain could hamper travel through Saturday.

The California Highway Patrol reported “multiple collisions” Thursday afternoon near Donner Pass west of Truckee, California. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The National Weather Service said up to 4 inches of snow was expected with up to 7 inches possible in some upper elevations of the Sierra’s western front. It said the cold, late-season weather system will linger with breezy conditions and temperatures well below normal through Saturday.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

A deadly crash is investigated on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 on eastbound Interstate 80 at Sparks...
Pedestrian killed in Sparks crash identified
Jennifer Dietsch is facing charges in connection with Tuesday morning's hit-and-run crash.
Driver arrested after fatal hit-and-run crash in North Reno
The scene of a crash on U.S. 395 near Stead Boulevard.
Driver identified in fatal rollover on US 395
A new restaurant opening in Columbus is looking to hire all positions.
Staffing shortages in northern Nevada
Dorell Davis, 21, was arrested at the Aloha Inn in Sparks on May 19, 2021.
Ohio murder suspect arrested in Sparks

Latest News

Nevada Legislature
Nevada Republicans, including Sparks assemblywoman, punished for defying statehouse mask rule
Truckee River Reno, Nevada
TMWA announces water conservation measures
Reno-area water supplies
TMWA Discusses This Season's Water Supply
Friday Web Weather
Friday Web Weather