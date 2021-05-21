Spring snow snarls Sierra traffic on I-80; more coming

RENO, Nev. (AP) - A late spring snowstorm snarled traffic with numerous spinouts on part of Interstate 80 over the top of the Sierra Nevada.

Forecasters say the cold, low-pressure system fueling the snow and rain could hamper travel through Saturday.

The California Highway Patrol reported “multiple collisions” Thursday afternoon near Donner Pass west of Truckee, California. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The National Weather Service said up to 4 inches of snow was expected with up to 7 inches possible in some upper elevations of the Sierra’s western front. It said the cold, late-season weather system will linger with breezy conditions and temperatures well below normal through Saturday.

