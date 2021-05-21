Reno-Tahoe sees uptick in travel, longer lines, limited parking

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Get to the airport early. That’s the advice from Reno-Tahoe International Airport citing an uptick in travel demand, longer lines and limited parking.

Airport officials said with the easing of pandemic restrictions, as well as new travel destinations, more people are traveling. They advise arriving at the airport at least 90 minutes before your flight.

Travelers can also expect longer lines in ticketing and security. The airport recently installed new technology at security including machines that show a 3-D image of your bag’s contents and allow the operator to manipulate items, potentially identifying them without opening your bag. The airport hopes this technology helps make security quicker and more efficient for travelers.

Parking is limited, and airport officials suggest getting a ride to the airport. If you are parking a car, allow extra time to park in the over-flow parking lot.

In a statement, the airport said it is “analyzing additional parking areas, an expanded ticket lobby and new concourses as our airport and region continue to grow.”

For more information on RNO’s new flights and destinations, click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.