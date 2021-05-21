Advertisement

Reno business generates more than $50,000 for nonprofit organizations

Children dance during a presentation where more than a dozen local nonprofits received...
Children dance during a presentation where more than a dozen local nonprofits received donations from GratisGives.(WIS)
By Noah Bond
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 10:01 PM PDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno-based company, Gratis Payment Processing hosted its 3rd Annual Celebration Gala, Thursday May 20, 2021 at the National Automobile Museum where it presented checks to more than a dozen local nonprofits.

Since the program went live in 2019, GratisGives has donated roughly $50,000 to area nonprofits, including For Kids Foundation, Nevada Diabetes Foundation, Safe Embrace, Safe Talk for Teens, and Care Chest of Sierra Nevada.

“We finally have an opportunity to say thank you for doing business with us. The benefits of that is when they do business with us. They can take a portion of the savings we’ve given them and give back to twelve of our local non-profits,” said GratisGives Vice President of Sales, Cindy Dahlberg.

“Our program has transformed the way we think about giving back to the community,” said owner Kirk Allaire. “It allows business owners across northern Nevada to contribute financially to those in need, while eliminating unnecessary processing fees.”

The Gratis team audits fees business owners are already paying, then cuts down the costs and reallocates a portion back into the community via their list of selected nonprofits. Each business gets to choose where their money goes.

Funding for nonprofits has been limited during the pandemic, so such unrestricted money is especially important right now.

“In times of crisis, trust and collaboration are essential,” said Allaire. “We look forward to the gala and an even bigger contribution in 2021.”

The program officially has twelve participating nonprofits in Nevada, and five additional nonprofit organizations in New Hampshire.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a crash on U.S. 395 near Stead Boulevard.
Driver identified in fatal rollover on US 395
A Virginia woman and child died in a rollover north of Round Mountain. Another child sustained...
Virginia woman and child killed in rollover in Nevada
A new restaurant opening in Columbus is looking to hire all positions.
Staffing shortages in northern Nevada
On April 12, 2021, a planned health and safety inspection was conducted at the Royal Inn, also...
Carson City Supervisors revoke motel’s business license
A deadly crash is investigated on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 on eastbound Interstate 80 at Sparks...
Pedestrian killed in Sparks crash identified

Latest News

Reno Police respond to an incident at Lakeside Drive and Moana lane on Friday, May 21, 2021.
Roads reopen after police investigation in South Reno
Jewish community responds to violence in Middle East
Jewish community responds to violence in Middle East
In this June 7, 1999, file photo, Zane Floyd makes an appearance in Clark County Justice Court...
Federal judge may order Nevada to disclose lethal injection drugs
Jewish Nevada wants continued dialogue
Jewish community responds to violence in Middle East