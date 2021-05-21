Reno business generates more than $50,000 for nonprofit organizations

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno-based company, Gratis Payment Processing hosted its 3rd Annual Celebration Gala, Thursday May 20, 2021 at the National Automobile Museum where it presented checks to more than a dozen local nonprofits.

Since the program went live in 2019, GratisGives has donated roughly $50,000 to area nonprofits, including For Kids Foundation, Nevada Diabetes Foundation, Safe Embrace, Safe Talk for Teens, and Care Chest of Sierra Nevada.

“We finally have an opportunity to say thank you for doing business with us. The benefits of that is when they do business with us. They can take a portion of the savings we’ve given them and give back to twelve of our local non-profits,” said GratisGives Vice President of Sales, Cindy Dahlberg.

“Our program has transformed the way we think about giving back to the community,” said owner Kirk Allaire. “It allows business owners across northern Nevada to contribute financially to those in need, while eliminating unnecessary processing fees.”

The Gratis team audits fees business owners are already paying, then cuts down the costs and reallocates a portion back into the community via their list of selected nonprofits. Each business gets to choose where their money goes.

Funding for nonprofits has been limited during the pandemic, so such unrestricted money is especially important right now.

“In times of crisis, trust and collaboration are essential,” said Allaire. “We look forward to the gala and an even bigger contribution in 2021.”

The program officially has twelve participating nonprofits in Nevada, and five additional nonprofit organizations in New Hampshire.

