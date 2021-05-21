Roads reopen after police investigation in South Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 4:40 A.M. UPDATE: All road closures have been lifted.

ORIGINAL STORY: Road closures are in effect in the area of Lakeside Drive and Moana Lane due to a Reno Police investigation. Officers have been in the area since about 2:00 Friday morning.

No information about the incident has been released.

Drivers should avoid the area. There is no estimate to when the roads might reopen.

