Roads reopen after police investigation in South Reno

Reno Police respond to an incident at Lakeside Drive and Moana lane on Friday, May 21, 2021.
Reno Police respond to an incident at Lakeside Drive and Moana lane on Friday, May 21, 2021.(KOLO)
By Mike Watson
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 4:29 AM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 4:40 A.M. UPDATE: All road closures have been lifted.

ORIGINAL STORY: Road closures are in effect in the area of Lakeside Drive and Moana Lane due to a Reno Police investigation. Officers have been in the area since about 2:00 Friday morning.

No information about the incident has been released.

Drivers should avoid the area. There is no estimate to when the roads might reopen.

Check back with this story or more information on this breaking story.

