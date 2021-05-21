Nevada Republicans, including Sparks assemblywoman, punished for defying statehouse mask rule
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Two Republican lawmakers in the Nevada statehouse were punished on Thursday for not complying with restrictions in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Assemblywomen Annie Black of Clark County and Jill Dickman of Sparks went mask-less on the Assembly floor but refused to make known whether or not they had received vaccines on Thursday.
Dickman was escorted out of the Assembly floor after staff told her that she would have to prove that she had been vaccinated. She refused.
In a party-line vote, Black was stripped of her right to vote on measures and address the chamber until she apologized. She remained on the Assembly floor.
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)