Nevada Republicans, including Sparks assemblywoman, punished for defying statehouse mask rule

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Two Republican lawmakers in the Nevada statehouse were punished on Thursday for not complying with restrictions in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Assemblywomen Annie Black of Clark County and Jill Dickman of Sparks went mask-less on the Assembly floor but refused to make known whether or not they had received vaccines on Thursday.

Dickman was escorted out of the Assembly floor after staff told her that she would have to prove that she had been vaccinated. She refused.

In a party-line vote, Black was stripped of her right to vote on measures and address the chamber until she apologized. She remained on the Assembly floor.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Just escorted off Assembly floor 4 not wearing a mask even after CDC guidelines change. I refuse to share my private med info, particularly with politicians. No vaccine passports in US or NV except the people’s house. Ridiculous! It’s time to stop making COVID a political issue!! — Jill Dickman (@JillDickmanNV) May 20, 2021

BREAKING: Democrats Just Stripped Me of My Voting Rights for Not Producing a “Vaccine Passport”!https://t.co/SCUeh8YNfh

"The House has found you guilty of breaching Assembly Standing Rule 150. You may not vote or speak on the floor except to explain & apologize for the breach.” pic.twitter.com/kQikK9nndP — Assemblywoman Annie Black (@RealAnnieBlack) May 21, 2021