Nevada Republicans, including Sparks assemblywoman, punished for defying statehouse mask rule

Nevada Legislature
Nevada Legislature(Gurajpal Sangha)
By SAM METZ/AP / Report for America
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 6:55 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Two Republican lawmakers in the Nevada statehouse were punished on Thursday for not complying with restrictions in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Assemblywomen Annie Black of Clark County and Jill Dickman of Sparks went mask-less on the Assembly floor but refused to make known whether or not they had received vaccines on Thursday.

Dickman was escorted out of the Assembly floor after staff told her that she would have to prove that she had been vaccinated. She refused.

In a party-line vote, Black was stripped of her right to vote on measures and address the chamber until she apologized. She remained on the Assembly floor.

In this March 17, 2015, file photo, Nevada Assembly Republicans Jill Dickman and Lynn Stewart...
In this March 17, 2015, file photo, Nevada Assembly Republicans Jill Dickman and Lynn Stewart present two bills in committee that would require voters to show photo identification in order to vote, during a hearing at the Legislative Building in Carson City, Nev. A Nevada Assembly committee on Thursday, April 2, decided to advance two bills that would require voters to show identification to cast a ballot. (AP Photo/Cathleen Allison, File)(Cathleen Allison | AP)

