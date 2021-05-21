Advertisement

Nevada expert: 75% vaccination rate may not be realistic

COVID-19 in Nevada graphic
COVID-19 in Nevada graphic(CDC/KOLO)
By SCOTT SONNER/Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 9:19 PM PDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (AP) - Nevada health officials admit the state’s goal of vaccinating 75% of the eligible population may not be realistic.

But they say progress toward that goal is continuing to pay dividends with the average number of new cases being reported statewide dropping to its lowest level since June 2020.

The state’s positivity also rate fell to 4.8% on Wednesday.

That’s higher than an all-time low of 4.2% reached March 28, but down from 5.7% April 21 and far below the peak high of 21.3% in mid-January.

Of all Nevadans age 12 and older, 46% have had their first shot and 37% are now fully vaccinated.

