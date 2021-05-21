Advertisement

Jewish community responds to violence in Middle East

By Kurt Schroeder
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 10:16 PM PDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On Thursday in Reno’s City Plaza a small but powerful demonstration took place from the Jewish community.

“The Israelis are suffering. The Palestinians in Gaza are suffering. They’re suffering together,” said Elliot Malin, a supporter from Jewish Nevada.

Malin spoke on behalf of a dozen supporters who showed up to the protest. The demonstration comes following week long violence between Israel and Hamas.

“We want to make sure that our brothers and sisters in Israel, our family and friends, have the opportunity to be heard and that Israel has the right to defend itself,” Malin said.

Just before the protest people in Israel and Hamas agreed to a cease-fire ending 11 days of bloodshed.

“We’re very excited about the cease-fire and the cessation of the conflict - the current conflict that is - and hope that it will hold,” said Malin.

At the protest, signs promoted peace in English, Hebrew, and Arabic. Conflict between Israel and Hamas has been off and on for years. Malin says not having long term resolutions is frustrating.

“At times we feel like we are drowned out. There’s been a 400% increase in anti-antisemitism over the last week. I had an antisemitic incident at the Nevada Legislature the other day. It was very unfortunate.”

After more than an hour downtown demonstrators had some thought-provoking conversations.

“At the end of the day we’re cousins. Our religions are so close and intertwined. We just want everyone to understand that we’re here for unity and preach a message of peace,” said Malin.

Malin adds a conflict on the other side of the world doesn’t mean there should be hostility in Northern Nevada.

