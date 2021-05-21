Advertisement

Friday Web Weather

By Jeff Thompson
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 6:03 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Showery, cool weather will persist through Saturday. A few T-storms are possible each afternoon. Temperatures will also fall into the low to mid 30s for many valley locations Friday and Saturday mornings. Clearing, milder weather will follow on Sunday and Monday. Another trough will brush the area next week. This will slow the warming trend and bring a chance at a few showers. -Jeff

Most Read

A deadly crash is investigated on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 on eastbound Interstate 80 at Sparks...
Pedestrian killed in Sparks crash identified
Jennifer Dietsch is facing charges in connection with Tuesday morning's hit-and-run crash.
Driver arrested after fatal hit-and-run crash in North Reno
The scene of a crash on U.S. 395 near Stead Boulevard.
Driver identified in fatal rollover on US 395
A new restaurant opening in Columbus is looking to hire all positions.
Staffing shortages in northern Nevada
Dorell Davis, 21, was arrested at the Aloha Inn in Sparks on May 19, 2021.
Ohio murder suspect arrested in Sparks

Latest News

8 Day Forecast
Thursday AM Web Weather
Thursday Web Weather
Thursday Web Weather
8 day forecast
Wednesday AM Web Weather
Wednesday Web Weather
Wednesday Web Weather