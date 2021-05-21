Friday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Showery, cool weather will persist through Saturday. A few T-storms are possible each afternoon. Temperatures will also fall into the low to mid 30s for many valley locations Friday and Saturday mornings. Clearing, milder weather will follow on Sunday and Monday. Another trough will brush the area next week. This will slow the warming trend and bring a chance at a few showers. -Jeff