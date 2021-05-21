Friday AM Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Scattered rain and snow pellet showers with a few thunderstorms are likely across the region. More concentrated snow showers are in store for the Eastern Sierra where several inches of snow could fall around Mammoth Lakes and higher passes on Highway 395. Well below normal temperatures will continue through Saturday with some warming Sunday. Freezes are possible in rural areas Saturday morning. Sunday looks to be much drier and milder.

Friday AM Weather (KOLO)

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.