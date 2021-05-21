Advertisement

Friday AM Web Weather

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 6:05 AM PDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Scattered rain and snow pellet showers with a few thunderstorms are likely across the region. More concentrated snow showers are in store for the Eastern Sierra where several inches of snow could fall around Mammoth Lakes and higher passes on Highway 395. Well below normal temperatures will continue through Saturday with some warming Sunday. Freezes are possible in rural areas Saturday morning. Sunday looks to be much drier and milder.

Friday AM Weather
Friday AM Weather(KOLO)

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a crash on U.S. 395 near Stead Boulevard.
Driver identified in fatal rollover on US 395
A Virginia woman and child died in a rollover north of Round Mountain. Another child sustained...
Virginia woman and child killed in rollover in Nevada
A new restaurant opening in Columbus is looking to hire all positions.
Staffing shortages in northern Nevada
Marcus Mendez, 18, was arrested by Reno Police on May 21, 2021.
Armed robbery suspect arrested after early-morning pursuit and crash
On April 12, 2021, a planned health and safety inspection was conducted at the Royal Inn, also...
Carson City Supervisors revoke motel’s business license

Latest News

Friday Web Weather
Friday Web Weather
8 Day Forecast
Thursday AM Web Weather
Thursday Web Weather
Thursday Web Weather
8 day forecast
Wednesday AM Web Weather