Federal judge may order Nevada to disclose lethal injection drugs

In this June 7, 1999, file photo, Zane Floyd makes an appearance in Clark County Justice Court...
In this June 7, 1999, file photo, Zane Floyd makes an appearance in Clark County Justice Court in Las Vegas to face charges of murder in the shooting deaths of four people inside an Albertsons grocery store days earlier. A federal judge says he may order Nevada prison officials to disclose the type of drugs they would use for the first lethal injection of a condemned prisoner in the state in 15 years, even if they don't have a finalized plan for how the execution would be carried out. U.S. District Judge Richard Boulware also said Thursday, May 20, 2021, he might draw the district attorney in Las Vegas into hearings about whether to pause the DA's bid to execute convicted mass murderer Zane Floyd, possibly in late July. The judge noted he's being asked to stay an execution that hasn't been scheduled yet.
By Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 10:38 PM PDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A federal judge says he may order Nevada prison officials to disclose the type of drugs they would use for the first lethal injection of a condemned prisoner in the state in 15 years, even if they don’t have a finalized a plan for how the execution would be carried out.

U.S. District Judge Richard Boulware also said Thursday he might draw the district attorney in Las Vegas into hearings about whether to pause the district attorney’s bid to execute convicted mass murderer Zane Floyd — possibly in late July.

The judge noted he is being asked to stay an execution that hasn’t been scheduled yet.

