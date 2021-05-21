Advertisement

Dark skies now law in Nevada

Published: May. 21, 2021 at 4:48 PM PDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - How could you not look up at skies darker than anything you’ve seen? Photographers go to Northern Washoe County to a place called “Massacre Rim” which has international dark sky designation.

Nevada Lieutenant Governor Kate Marshall says there are other sites in Nevada which could become known for their night skies.

“What people need to know is that Vegas isn’t the only place with stars in Nevada,” says Nevada Lieutenant Governor Marshall. “We had Lincoln County calling in. We had Tonopah calling in. We had news reports from all over the country about what Nevada was doing,” she says.

Marshall helped coddle Senate Bill 52 through the legislature and to the Governor’s desk for a signature.

Now law, the bill establishes a way for entities to apply for and receive a dark sky designation throughout the state.

Those who suspect such a designation would bring local and out-of- state visitors to an area, would be right.

“And I encourage both our tourists and our residents, take advantage of everything Nevada has to offer,” Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak . “And get outdoors and enjoy yourself and enjoy the night skies,” says the Governor.

Small counties, towns, ranches and wildlife refuges could all be potential dark sky locations.

The lieutenant governor says because of the nature of the tourism, stays would require more than one night. That has spill over into other parts of a region’s economy.

“White Pine and Lincoln County and Euerka County all have potential to meet the criteria,” says Bradley Crowell, Director of the Nevada Division of Conservation and Natural Resources. “So, it is going to be a big draw for the rural areas. And we are looking forward to leveraging it for our economic benefit,” he says.

While there are potential tourism dollar signs attached to SB 52. The law also focuses on something so large, you can’t put a price tag on it.

