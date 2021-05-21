Advertisement

Brush fire gets very close to TV news studio in California

By KEYT staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 5:28 AM PDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - A brush fire got uncomfortably close to a TV news studio.

Intense flames from the Loma fire, which broke out Thursday night, burned on the hillside just below the KEYT newsroom, which has been evacuated.

An anchor opened a back door to show just how close the fire was to the station. The fire quickly grew to 20 acres.

About 50 homes and other buildings were threatened, and at least one home was damaged.

Officials say the brush fire is now 40% contained.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire, and there are no reports of injuries.

Copyright 2021 KEYT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a crash on U.S. 395 near Stead Boulevard.
Driver identified in fatal rollover on US 395
A Virginia woman and child died in a rollover north of Round Mountain. Another child sustained...
Virginia woman and child killed in rollover in Nevada
A new restaurant opening in Columbus is looking to hire all positions.
Staffing shortages in northern Nevada
Marcus Mendez, 18, was arrested by Reno Police on May 21, 2021.
Armed robbery suspect arrested after early-morning pursuit and crash
On April 12, 2021, a planned health and safety inspection was conducted at the Royal Inn, also...
Carson City Supervisors revoke motel’s business license

Latest News

Amazon has temporarily shut down a new warehouse construction site in Connecticut after a...
7 nooses halt construction at Connecticut Amazon warehouse
A mountain lion that has been prowling San Francisco is a temporary resident of Oakland Zoo.
Mountain lion taken off the streets of San Francisco to be relocated
In this Nov. 21, 1995 file photo a selection of front pages of most of Britains's national...
BBC faces questions of integrity after Princess Diana report
After prowling San Francisco, mountain lion captured
FILE - This file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows Kim...
Minnesota AG’s office to prosecute case in Daunte Wright’s death