Advertisement

7 nooses halt construction at Connecticut Amazon warehouse

By Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 8:12 AM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — Amazon has temporarily shut down a new warehouse construction site in Connecticut after a seventh noose was found hanging over a beam, a series of incidents local police called “potential” hate crimes.

Another rope tied like a noose was discovered Wednesday at the site in Windsor, about 10 miles north of Hartford, prompting an intensified law enforcement investigation and calls by the state NAACP on Thursday for the suspect or suspects to be brought to justice.

Amazon said in a statement that it is closing the site until Monday so that additional security measures can be put in place.

“We continue to be deeply disturbed by the incidents happening at the construction site in Windsor,” Amazon said. “Hate, racism or discrimination have no place in our society and are certainly not tolerated in an Amazon workplace.”

Windsor police said they are working with the FBI and state police. A reward has been doubled to $100,000 for information leading to the identification of the culprits. The first noose was found at the site last month.

Connecticut NAACP leaders joined with state and local officials at a news conference outside the site Thursday to condemn what they called racist acts.

“We’re here to make sure that people are safe,” said Scot X. Esdaile, president of the state NAACP. “We’re making sure that the voices are heard and that this situation is dealt with in a professional and adequate way.”

Carlos Best, an iron worker and foreman at the site, said he has heard racist remarks there, including some made by a worker that he fired.

“Personally, on this job here, I have seen a lot of racism,” he said at the news conference. “This is not the only construction site that these things occur on, and it has to stop.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a crash on U.S. 395 near Stead Boulevard.
Driver identified in fatal rollover on US 395
A Virginia woman and child died in a rollover north of Round Mountain. Another child sustained...
Virginia woman and child killed in rollover in Nevada
A new restaurant opening in Columbus is looking to hire all positions.
Staffing shortages in northern Nevada
Marcus Mendez, 18, was arrested by Reno Police on May 21, 2021.
Armed robbery suspect arrested after early-morning pursuit and crash
On April 12, 2021, a planned health and safety inspection was conducted at the Royal Inn, also...
Carson City Supervisors revoke motel’s business license

Latest News

A mountain lion that has been prowling San Francisco is a temporary resident of Oakland Zoo.
Mountain lion taken off the streets of San Francisco to be relocated
In this Nov. 21, 1995 file photo a selection of front pages of most of Britains's national...
BBC faces questions of integrity after Princess Diana report
After prowling San Francisco, mountain lion captured
FILE - This file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows Kim...
Minnesota AG’s office to prosecute case in Daunte Wright’s death