Virginia woman and child killed in rollover in Nevada

NYE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - A Virginia woman and 5-year-old boy died Friday in a rollover crash 22 miles north of Round Mountain in Nye County, the Nevada Highway Patrol reported.

The crash happened May 14, 2021 just before 1 p.m. on State Route 376.

Troopers said 34-year-old Mia Catherine Campbell of Stuarts Draft, Virginia, was driving a Ford Escape northbound toward Austin. Campbell drifted onto the shoulder then overcorrected causing the SUV to roll.

The NHP said Campbell and two children were not wearing their seatbelts properly and were thrown from the vehicle.

Campbell and a 5-year-old boy were pronounced dead at the scene. A 6-year-old girl was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

If you witnessed this crash, or have any information that could help authorities, you are urged to contact Trooper Katherine Shampang at (775) 482-6330 or kmshampang@dps.state.nv.us and reference NHP Case# 2105-0098.

A Virginia woman and child died in a rollover north of Round Mountain. Another child sustained life-threatening injuries. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

