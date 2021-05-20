United Way kicks off summer literacy program

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - United Way is hitting the streets to get books into the hands of kids in northern Nevada.

The non-profit is putting together 1,700 literacy kits thanks to donations from Microsoft Reno. Each one contains 4 brand new books and art supplies. The goal is to reach around 2,000 kids in grades K through 2nd in Reno, Sparks, Fernley and Fallon.

Marketing and Engagement Manager Ashely Cabrera says not all young students have access to books, so this effort helps ensure they won’t fall behind between now and next school year.

“Children are not engaged, they’re not actively reading as they would be during the school year. So, sometimes children, especially in low income neighborhoods, tend to lose knowledge during the summer. So that’s the summer slide,” Cabrera added.

United Way will also offer a virtual story time every week of summer starting Wednesday, June 16th. The organization is also in need of donations and volunteers. To learn more, visit their website here.

