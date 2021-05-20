Advertisement

United Way kicks off summer literacy program

By Matt Vaughan
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 8:14 PM PDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - United Way is hitting the streets to get books into the hands of kids in northern Nevada.

The non-profit is putting together 1,700 literacy kits thanks to donations from Microsoft Reno. Each one contains 4 brand new books and art supplies. The goal is to reach around 2,000 kids in grades K through 2nd in Reno, Sparks, Fernley and Fallon.

Marketing and Engagement Manager Ashely Cabrera says not all young students have access to books, so this effort helps ensure they won’t fall behind between now and next school year.

“Children are not engaged, they’re not actively reading as they would be during the school year. So, sometimes children, especially in low income neighborhoods, tend to lose knowledge during the summer. So that’s the summer slide,” Cabrera added.

United Way will also offer a virtual story time every week of summer starting Wednesday, June 16th. The organization is also in need of donations and volunteers. To learn more, visit their website here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Dietsch is facing charges in connection with Tuesday morning's hit-and-run crash.
Driver arrested after fatal hit-and-run crash in North Reno
A deadly crash is investigated on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 on eastbound Interstate 80 at Sparks...
Pedestrian killed in Sparks crash identified
Jesus Rojas is accused of robbing a Wells Fargo Bank in Carson City.
Man arrested for allegedly robbing bank in Carson City
Dorell Davis, 21, was arrested at the Aloha Inn in Sparks on May 19, 2021.
Ohio murder suspect arrested in Sparks
A 10-year-old boy who was hit by a car while riding his bike was surprised by the Washoe County...
Child injured in hit-and-run gets new bike and helmet

Latest News

Mountain Mike's Pizza is now open in the Mira Loma Shopping Center.
Mountain Mike's opens
United Way is distributing hundreds of new books to kids throughout northern Nevada during the...
United Way summer literacy program
A new restaurant opening in Columbus is looking to hire all positions.
Staffing shortages in northern Nevada
Mountain Mike's Pizza at South McCarran Boulevard and Mira Loma Drive.
Mountain Mike’s Pizza returns to southeast Reno