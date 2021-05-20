Thursday AM Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Cold low pressure will drop over the Great Basin area and will linger through Saturday, bringing rain or snow showers and gusty winds each day. We’ll see rain and snow into the early afternoon and then scattered showers with thunderstorms possible in the forecast. Intermittent travel impacts are possible especially in the mountains. Freezes are likely tonight and possibly again Friday night for valley areas. A gradual warming is projected starting Sunday, with drier and warmer weather next week.

8 Day Forecast (KOLO)

