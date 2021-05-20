Advertisement

Staffing shortages in northern Nevada

By Kelsey Marier and Noah Bond
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 9:47 PM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Business owners across northern Nevada say they’re struggling to fill open positions. Job opening signs line many business fronts in Washoe County.

“It’s been really slow.”

Rick Dinoso, Flowing Tide Pub 7 General Manager

“We simply cannot stay open with our existing staff without burning them out,” said Kenn Sturtz, Gold Ranch Casino & RV Resort General Manager.

The need for employees is especially high in northern Nevada right now.

Sturtz added, ”It has been really difficult, not only for Gold Ranch in Verdi, but our sister stations in Yerington, Dayton, and Fernley.”

He’s looking for quality individuals to fill a variety of positions from baristas for the coffee bar, to food and cocktail servers within the casino and cafe.

”Full-time, part-time, if they wanna work graveyard, whatever shift people want, we can find a place to put them,” Sturtz said.

Rick Dinoso, General Manager at Flowing Tide Pub 7 says they’re running short-staffed as pandemic-related restrictions continue to loosen.

”We’re doing the best that we can,” Dinoso said, “People are working overtime, you know, we’re making it work.”

He says all of the Pub’s locations are scrambling for new employees to join its team after such a trying year.

Dinoso added, ”You’d think people would want to get back to work and we’re just not seeing the applications.”

While there is uncertainty about whether the pandemic is directly to blame employers say they’re hoping people will step in to help.

”The interaction between the guest and employee is so critical for the success of any business. We want the Community to be a part of us.”

Kenn Sturtz, Gold Ranch Casino & RV Resort General Manager

Your commitment could be part of the solution to keep local businesses and our economy alive.

