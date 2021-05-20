Advertisement

South Lake Tahoe 4th of July fireworks canceled

Fireworks graphic.
Fireworks graphic.(Associated Press)
By Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 5:14 PM PDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) -South Lake Tahoe’s Fourth of July Fireworks have been canceled, the Tahoe Douglas Visitors Authority said Wednesday.

“The decision is focused on public safety concerns and providing mitigation solutions around peak visitation times,” the authority said in a statement. “The annual display draws tens of thousands of visitors to area beaches and reservations interest is already strong for the destination’s lodging this year with the holiday falling on a weekend.”

The action recognizes that the area has not completely recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic, Carol Chaplin, authority president and CEO, said in the statement.

“The outdoor environment and the beauty of the destination have been what visitors have craved during this past year and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, regardless of a July 4 fireworks event,” Chaplain said.

The area has collaborated on short- and long-term solutions to deal with the impacts of a large influx of visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic. More information: https://tahoesouth.com/take-care-travel-pledge/.

