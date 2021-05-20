Advertisement

No masks, what now?

Published: May. 19, 2021 at 5:23 PM PDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - No one likes wearing a mask. So, it was welcome news when the Centers for Disease Control lifted its recommendation on mask wearing.

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Trudy Larson says the recommendation is based on a couple of facts. The infection rate has gone down, while the vaccination rate has gone up nationwide.

“So, that went into the decision,” says Dr. Larson, Dean of the School of Community Health Sciences at the University of Nevada Reno. “One: this vaccine is really effective. Secondly, it impacts transmission. Third: we have reduced transmission rates going on in communities; suggesting that more and more people are immune. And therefore, viruses can’t find an acceptable host,” says Dr. Larson.

Dr. Larson says while that is all encouraging, she still wears a mask under certain conditions.

An example, at indoor places where social distancing can’t be achieved and where ventilation isn’t optimum, she’ll put her mask on. These are the conditions she says which compel the airlines to require passengers wear masks.

She says she’s like many people out there who just isn’t ready to give up the mask completely. And she says it’s just not possible at this time, considering some businesses both large and small are requiring masks regardless of the C-D-C recommendation.

“They are private enterprises,” says Dr. Larson. “So, they need to look at the safety of their environments. Who is it that they want to protect? Is it their employees? Is it their consumers?” she says.

Dr. Larson says she suspects the recommendation was in part made to encourage people to get vaccinated. However, she says it all comes down to personal responsibility.

“I think in six more weeks, things will be clearer,” says Dr. Larson. " She continues, “like people will say, yes we have high vaccination rates such good immunity in our localized community that we truly feel confident that we are safe, and others around us are safe.”

