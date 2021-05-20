Advertisement

NHP reports arresting wrong-way driver in Elko construction zone

The Nevada Highway Patrol provided this photograph of a wrong-way driver in an Interstate 80...
The Nevada Highway Patrol provided this photograph of a wrong-way driver in an Interstate 80 construction zone in Elko.(NHP)
By Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 3:58 PM PDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ELKO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada Highway Patrol reported Thursday that it arrested a wrong-way driver in an Elko construction zone on Monday afternoon.

Gary Allen Prunty, 68, was booked on suspicion of driving under the influence and failure to drive on a properly divided highway. Prunty has been released from the Elko County jail on his own recognizance.

The NHP said Monday at about 4:23 p.m., a trooper was parked in an Interstate 80 construction zone between the downtown and east Elko exits. The trooper allegedly saw Prunty driving east in a red ford Explorer in the closed westbound highway.

The NHP said Prunty almost hi a road sweeper. The trooper caught and stopped Prunty within 2 miles.

People in Nevada who think they have seen a drunk driver can call the NHP by dialing *NHP from their mobile phones.

