NHP reports arresting wrong-way driver in Elko construction zone

ELKO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada Highway Patrol reported Thursday that it arrested a wrong-way driver in an Elko construction zone on Monday afternoon.

Gary Allen Prunty, 68, was booked on suspicion of driving under the influence and failure to drive on a properly divided highway. Prunty has been released from the Elko County jail on his own recognizance.

The NHP said Monday at about 4:23 p.m., a trooper was parked in an Interstate 80 construction zone between the downtown and east Elko exits. The trooper allegedly saw Prunty driving east in a red ford Explorer in the closed westbound highway.

The NHP said Prunty almost hi a road sweeper. The trooper caught and stopped Prunty within 2 miles.

People in Nevada who think they have seen a drunk driver can call the NHP by dialing *NHP from their mobile phones.

