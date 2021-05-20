NHP pulls over car, seizes 5.5 lbs of meth

ELY, Nev. (KOLO) -A Nevada Highway Patrol stop Sunday morning on the highway between Las Vegas and Ely in eastern Nevada led to the arrest of two Idaho people and the seizure of 5.5 pounds of methamphetamine.

Danielle Marie Adams, 37, of Rupert, Idaho was booked for possession of methamphetamine, selling or transporting methamphetamine, trafficking of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding.

Jose Rosario Juarez, Jr., 39, of Burley, Idaho, was booked on a U.S. Marshals Office warrant and for possession of methamphetamine, selling or transporting methamphetamine, trafficking of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Adams was speeding in a 2021 Toyota car on U.S. 93 about 21 miles north of the Lincoln County border at about 8:05 am. on Sunday and was pulled over, the NHP said.

