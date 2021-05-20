Advertisement

New escalators killing COVID, promoting safety at Atlantis

By Kurt Schroeder
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 6:30 PM PDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Changing the safety game one step at a time.

“It’s all brand new. This is the only one in Nevada,” said David Johnson of Kone - an escalator manufacturer with new machines in Atlantis.

The staff at the Atlantis invested in three new escalators that are helping end the pandemic.

“The handrail on an escalator is one of the dirtiest things in this entire facility,” said Perry Sanders, Atlantis’s director of facilities. “Everyone who comes here, whether it’s team members, guests, they all touch and come in contact with (the handrails); sneezing, this, and that, so basically this guarantees the safety of all of our guests as well as team members.”

Sanders worked with Johnson to bring this unique technology to Reno. The escalators look ordinary, but the features inside them are special.

“It’s got a light that wraps around the handrail,” said Johnson. “One at the top and one at the bottom end. What it does is the handrail goes through that every minute.”

Sanders specified:

“That kills 99.99% of all viruses and bacteria: SARS, MERS, COVID so that is primarily what drove our decision (to get the machines).”

Keeping people safe is just one benefit of the new escalators. They’re also more efficient - saving the Atlantis around 35% on its escalator energy bill.

“They have a drive system in it where they can go on standby, so if they aren’t in use for a couple of minutes they’ll actually go into half power and go slower,” said Johnson.

Because the escalators don’t have chains that need oil the machines also won’t have to be shut down as often for routine cleaning. That’s a benefit to the thousands of people who walk through the casino each day. Older escalators do require more maintenance and can be fire hazards and safety liabilities.

While there is light at the end of the tunnel in this pandemic, Johnson says the escalators will always have value.

“There’s always new strains coming out so this will kill anything that comes out so it will always be a benefit to have this UV light.”

Plans are in place to have the other eight escalators around the property changed out to the new UV light Kone models.

