Mountain Mike’s Pizza returns to southeast Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Mountain Mike’s Pizza has returned to a southeast Reno location.

It has reopened in the Mira Loma Shopping Center near Raley’s. It operated in that same shopping center before.

It has also operated at Kietzke Lane and Vassar Street in Reno.

The 3,300 square-foot location offers dine-in food, carryout and delivery.

Mountain Mike’s franchisees Manpreet Rai and Kamaljit Singh are operating it and plan to open a second Reno location later this year.

There are more than 335 Mountain Mike’s around the United States.

