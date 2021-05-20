Foster volunteers needed at the Nevada Humane Society

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Every spring and summer, the Nevada Humane Society gets hit hard with large amounts of kittens in need of foster care, but as a result of this pandemic this year the numbers have increased.

Staff members said last year pet owners were not able to spay or neuter their pets due to COVID-19. This resulted in a large number of kitten litters that were taken to the Reno and Carson City shelters.

This spring they have more than 400 kittens that are in need of a home, these pets are not ready to be adopted and need lots of care before getting to that point.

As we begin to recover from the pandemic, Nicole Theodoulou, Marketing Director said she wants to remind pet owners about the importance of spaying and neutering their pets.

“We have actually seen a huge increase in our animal population, that is everything from animals coming in as strays from animal control, little cuties like this in need of foster care, to just privately owned pets that are being surrendered,” said Theodoulou.

Just to feed these kittens it is about $3,500 a month and that does not include all of their supplies and medical care.

With the COVID-19 pandemic still impacting in-person events, the Nevada Humane Society is holding a month-long virtual fundraising campaign, “Paws for a Cause”, throughout May.

These shelters are not only in major need of foster volunteers, but also donations and other supplies.

“Being able to get them into a home not only gives us a better picture of how that animal is but it also gives the love and attention that while we can provide here, they get more while they are at a home, which is good for the animal’s health in the long run,” said Clay Johnson, Carson Shelter Manager.

For access to the virtual fundraiser and to find out how you can help click here.

