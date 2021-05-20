Advertisement

100 years later, survivors of Tulsa massacre seek justice, give testimony to Congress

By CNN staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 5:29 AM PDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Tulsa, Okla., massacre of 1921 is one of worst acts of racial violence the U.S. has ever seen.

A white mob rampaged the city’s Greenwood District in 1921, killing hundreds of Black people and leaving the neighborhood in ashes.

Back then, the Greenwood District was a black economic hub also known as Black Wall Street.

Viola Fletcher was a 7-year-old child who survived the massacre.

On Wednesday, the now 107-year-old testified before members of a House Judiciary subcommittee.

Fletcher called for justice and for the country to officially acknowledge the massacre ahead of the 100th anniversary on May 31.

“I’m here seeking justice. And I’m asking my country to acknowledge what happened in Tulsa in 1921,” she said. “I will never forget the violence of the white mob when we left our home. I still see black men seeing being shot, black bodies lying in the street. I still smell smoke and see fire. I still see black businesses being burned. I still hear airplanes flying overhead. I hear the screams. I have lived through the massacre every day. Our country may forget this history, but I cannot.”

Fletcher was one of the three survivors of the massacre who shared their stories on Wednesday with lawmakers.

Fletcher’s younger brother Hughes Van Ellis and Lessie Benningfield Randle also appeared before the subcommittee.

The three survivors are the lead figures in a lawsuit filed last year that demands reparations for damage it says has continued since the destruction the Greenwood District.

According to the Tulsa Historical Society and Museum, in the wake of the violence, 35 city blocks lay in charred ruins, more than 800 people were treated for injuries and historians now believe as many as 300 people may have died.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash is investigated on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 on eastbound Interstate 80 at Sparks...
Pedestrian killed in Sparks crash identified
Jennifer Dietsch is facing charges in connection with Tuesday morning's hit-and-run crash.
Driver arrested after fatal hit-and-run crash in North Reno
Dorell Davis, 21, was arrested at the Aloha Inn in Sparks on May 19, 2021.
Ohio murder suspect arrested in Sparks
Jesus Rojas is accused of robbing a Wells Fargo Bank in Carson City.
Man arrested for allegedly robbing bank in Carson City
Smith's updates mask policy.
Smith’s updates store mask policy

Latest News

In this May 12, 2021 photo, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testifies before the...
US ends use of 2 immigration jails where mistreatment alleged
Palestinian kids look at a destroyed car after it was hit in an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza...
Israel unleashes strikes as expectations for truce rise
The male spent almost three months in rehabilitation at the Manatee Critical Care Center.
Jacksonville Zoo releases rehabilitated manatee
In this Wednesday, May 19, 2021 photograph, a shopper pushes her basket filled with purchases...
Nervous workers struggle to adjust to new mask policies
President Joe Biden speaks as Vice President Kamala Harris listens about distribution of...
LIVE: Biden to sign COVID-19 hate crimes measure into law