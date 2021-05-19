Wednesday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Wind will be gusty at times on Wednesday, ahead of a sharp cold front Wednesday night. A burst of snow will occur along this boundary through the morning hours. Chilly, unsettled weather will persist through Saturday, with rain and snow showers and a few afternoon T-storms. Gardeners should protect tender vegetation, especially Thursday and Friday nights at all elevations. -Jeff