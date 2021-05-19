Advertisement

Wednesday Web Weather

By Jeff Thompson
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 6:10 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Wind will be gusty at times on Wednesday, ahead of a sharp cold front Wednesday night. A burst of snow will occur along this boundary through the morning hours. Chilly, unsettled weather will persist through Saturday, with rain and snow showers and a few afternoon T-storms. Gardeners should protect tender vegetation, especially Thursday and Friday nights at all elevations. -Jeff

