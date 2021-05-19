Advertisement

Wednesday AM Web Weather

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 5:56 AM PDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Winds increase today becoming gusty ahead of late Spring system that will bring rain to western Nevada and light accumulating snow to the Sierra and northeast California tonight into the weekend. Temperatures trend much colder by Thursday morning with potential for sub freezing morning lows. After a brief break in weather early next weak, more active weather is possible.

8 day forecast
8 day forecast(KOLO)

