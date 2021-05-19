Advertisement

Sparks Police searching for suspects in shooting at Nugget parking garage

Sparks Police are looking for this car in connection with a shooting at the Sparks Nugget parking garage.(Sparks Police Dept.)
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 9:08 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department is looking for the people involved in a fight that led to a shooting.

Sparks Officers were checking the Nugget parking garage on Saturday, May 15, 2021 when they found a group of juveniles hiding behind vehicles. Police say the group had been involved in a large fight, but the parties involved had separated.

During the investigation, RENOWN reported that an 18-year-old Sun Valley resident had arrived at the hospital with a serious, but non-life threatening gunshot wound. Investigators found that the patient had been shot during the fight.

Police have released photos of a car believed to have been driven by the suspects in the shooting.

If you have any information, call Sparks Police at (775) 353-2231. You call also contact Secret Witness Online or call/text (775) 322-4900.

