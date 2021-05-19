Smith’s updates store mask policy

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Smith’s Food & Drug will no longer require fully vaccinated customers to wear masks in their stores.

Kroger announced the policy change Wednesday and said the new guidelines would take effect starting Thursday, May 20.

The update follows new guidance issued last week from the CDC, and input from thousands of associates, the company said.

Most fully vaccinated employees will not have to wear masks in stores, distribution centers, and offices either unless under a state or local mandate. Non-vaccinated employees will be required to wear a mask and the company requests all non-vaccinated customers to continue to mask up.

