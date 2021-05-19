Reno Police warn of online rental scam

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is warning the community of an online rental scam targeting people looking for cheaper rent.

The scammer posts an ad online for a rental property with rent that is lower than average. They then ask the victim to send money over apps like Venmo or Zelle as a security deposit on the property, without ever meeting the person. Once the victim sends money, they never hear from the suspect again.

Police remind you to verify the company or person you are dealing with and to not send money to anyone you have not met in person.

If you have been a victim or have information about rental scams, your can report it to the Reno Police Department at www.renopd.com or call non emergency dispatch at (775) 334-COPS(2677), or Secret Witness at 322-4900, www.secretwitness.com.

