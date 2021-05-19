Advertisement

Ohio murder suspect arrested in Sparks

Dorell Davis, 21, was arrested at the Aloha Inn in Sparks on May 19, 2021.
By Mike Watson
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 7:48 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The United States Marshals Service has arrested a man living in Sparks who was wanted for murder in Ohio.

Dorell Davis, 21, was found at the Aloha Inn on N. McCarran Boulevard. The Marshals Service partnered with the Regional Narcotics Task Force and Sparks Police SWAT team to make the arrest. When officers arrived, Davis surrendered without incident.

According to WOIO-TV, Davis was wanted on charges stemming from an December shooting death in Akron, Ohio. The felony warrant included charges for murder, robbery, and weapons violations. Two other suspects are already in custody in Ohio.

