Ohio murder suspect arrested in Sparks

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The United States Marshals Service has arrested a man living in Sparks who was wanted for murder in Ohio.

Dorell Davis, 21, was found at the Aloha Inn on N. McCarran Boulevard. The Marshals Service partnered with the Regional Narcotics Task Force and Sparks Police SWAT team to make the arrest. When officers arrived, Davis surrendered without incident.

According to WOIO-TV, Davis was wanted on charges stemming from an December shooting death in Akron, Ohio. The felony warrant included charges for murder, robbery, and weapons violations. Two other suspects are already in custody in Ohio.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.