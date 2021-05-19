Nevada Democratic Party official resigns over Gaza statement

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The treasurer of the Nevada State Democratic Party has resigned because of a statement issued by the party chair over the ongoing violence between the Israeli armed forces and Palestinian militants.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Howard Beckerman resigned in a letter Sunday after a Friday statement from party chair Judith Whitmer that said the Israeli government has committed “injustice and violence” and that “atrocities and human rights violations” were being committed against Palestinians.

Beckerman said in his resignation letter that he stands with the people of Israel. The party says it wishes Beckerman well and stands by Whitmer’s statement.

