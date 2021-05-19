More than daycare; Early Head Start Center gives kids early school preparation

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Rooms in a corner of a Carson City strip mall have a new mission.

With the cribs, the toys, the bright color decorations, it could be any daycare facility. But, in fact, the brand new Early Head Start Center is likely a God send to some Carson City families, especially those struggling to find their way in the wake of the pandemic.

Similar programs are already operating in Washoe and Lyon Counties, but this marks the return of Head Start programs to the capitol city after an absence of 15 years and with today’s challenges for those families it’s couldn’t be arriving at a better time.

“They now know they can go back to work and know that they are dropping their kid off to a quality program,” says Kristen DeMara, Director of Early Head Start.

It will serve kids infants and toddlers, kids as young as six weeks and as old as three years. While it’s important to have safe child care for kids that young while their parents work, the aim is much higher.

The kids here are not only being fed and cared for, they’re also learning and that’s the whole idea.

Even at those ages, young minds are already developing. They’re beginning to learn about the world around them, picking up social skills and much more.

“As kids learn to make noises, we focus on language,” says DeMara. “And once they have language, once they get older in Head Start we focus on literacy. So it really is a developmental program.”

And, she says, those experiences will pay off soon enough.

“We build those building blocks so once they go into public schools they’re not behind and they’ve gotten a quality education that their parents couldn’t have afforded otherwise.”

Those same aims are likely to be front and center in the weeks and months ahead as the administration’s infrastructure plan is debated. Child care and pre-school learning are a new, significant, if controversial part of those proposals and, though Head Start has been around since the 1960′s, this new center in Carson City could be the model for what a broader national commitment to those values would look like.

