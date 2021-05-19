Advertisement

Man arrested for allegedly robbing bank in Carson City

Jesus Rojas is accused of robbing a Wells Fargo Bank in Carson City.
By Matt Vaughan
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 7:57 PM PDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A man is behind bars for allegedly robbing a bank in Carson City. It happened at the Wells Fargo on East William Street around 4:18 p.m. on Tuesday. Witnesses say the suspect approached a teller, demanded money, and walked away with the stolen cash in hand. No weapons were seen or used during the incident.

The suspect was described as having dyed orange hair and wearing a blue winter jacket. His blue jacket was recovered a short distance from the bank.

According to investigators, someone reported a man shoving a large amount of cash into his pockets in the area of Russell Way and Long Street just minutes after the robbery.

Deputies arrested that man, identified as 23-year-old Jesus Rojas. Rojas reportedly admitted to the robbery and was found in possession of a large sum of money.

