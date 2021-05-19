Advertisement

Google teams with startup for Nevada geothermal energy plant

Google logo
Google logo(Google via Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 4:20 PM PDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LAS VEGAS (AP)- Google has announced it will team with a startup company to develop a geothermal power system in Nevada to serve its regional data centers.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai told an annual developer conference on Tuesday that the partnership with Fervo should begin supplying electricity next year, serving the company’s Cloud region in Las Vegas.

Governor’s Office of Energy Director David Bobzien told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that Nevada has plentiful geothermal resources to power the state’s clean energy economy.

Google last year said it plans to use always-on carbon-free energy at its data centers and campuses worldwide by 2030. 

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Las Vegas Review-Journal.)

